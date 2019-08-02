BridgeCoin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (BCO)

BridgeCoin (CURRENCY:BCO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. BridgeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $1,608.00 worth of BridgeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BridgeCoin has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One BridgeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00903176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00015633 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000489 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000678 BTC.

BridgeCoin Profile

BridgeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. BridgeCoin’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. BridgeCoin’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBridge . The official website for BridgeCoin is www.crypto-bridge.org

Buying and Selling BridgeCoin

BridgeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BridgeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BridgeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BridgeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

