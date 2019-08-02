Brickworks (ASX:BKW) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.75

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and traded as low as $16.84. Brickworks shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 152,283 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$16.76. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

About Brickworks (ASX:BKW)

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.