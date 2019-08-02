Brian J. Doerger Sells 19,014 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. 5,555,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,691,826. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.52.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

