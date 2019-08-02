BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BBA Icatu Securities upgraded shares of BRF from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Santander upgraded shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BRF in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of BRFS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 27,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,921. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32. BRF has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. BRF had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in BRF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BRF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in BRF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

