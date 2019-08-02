Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) PT Set at $13.00 by B. Riley

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) has been given a $13.00 price target by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

BHR traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 162,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 214,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,322.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 158,913 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 498.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 146,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 121,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

