Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Stake Decreased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 54,649 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 697,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,719. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $81.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.