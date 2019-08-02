Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $71.00.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.70.
NYSE:BAH opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $71.92.
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $4,990,806.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,788 shares of company stock worth $13,624,612 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
