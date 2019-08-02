Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $71.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.70.

NYSE:BAH opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $4,990,806.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,788 shares of company stock worth $13,624,612 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

