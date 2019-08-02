Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at BMO Capital Markets

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNP. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.89.

Shares of Bonavista Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,045. Bonavista Energy has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$1.60. The stock has a market cap of $122.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$120.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bonavista Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

