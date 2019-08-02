Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBD.B. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.85 to C$4.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.11.

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,828,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$1.59 and a twelve month high of C$5.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.18.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

