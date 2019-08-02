Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.06% from the stock’s previous close.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of WIFI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,407. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $670.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. Research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, insider Derek Peterson sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $253,141.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,621.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,756 shares of company stock worth $2,713,919. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIFI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 59.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,308,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,853,000 after buying an additional 2,354,550 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 249.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,922,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,538,000 after buying an additional 1,372,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 62.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,604,000 after buying an additional 755,715 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1,216.6% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 628,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 580,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 89.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 817,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after buying an additional 385,212 shares in the last quarter.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

