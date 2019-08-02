Bob’s Repair Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $439,268.00 and $178,906.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $33.94 and $13.77.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.57 or 0.05734776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001147 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob’s Repair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $7.50, $20.33, $24.68, $50.98, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $51.55, $33.94, $24.43 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

