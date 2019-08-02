BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “$60.00” Price Target for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.19.

NTR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.52. 1,482,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,213. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

