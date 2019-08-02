Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NASDAQ:BRG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NASDAQ:BRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,195. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

