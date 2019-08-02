Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,733 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $240,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,378 shares of company stock worth $10,264,022 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

