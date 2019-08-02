BLOC.MONEY Market Cap Tops $161,450.00 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $161,450.00 and $3,124.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded 115% higher against the US dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00263406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.01433416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00111611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022473 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000521 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Profile

BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 10,731,326 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

BLOC.MONEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

