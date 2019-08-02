BlitzPredict Market Capitalization Achieves $500,245.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $500,245.00 and $5,689.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008163 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005124 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001310 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000643 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040977 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,569,838 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

