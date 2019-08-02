Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Blackrock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Blackrock Capital Investment to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.75. Blackrock Capital Investment has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Pungello acquired 4,000 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $82,030.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKCC. ValuEngine lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackrock Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.