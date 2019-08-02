Blackmores (ASX:BKL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.94

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and traded as high as $89.30. Blackmores shares last traded at $87.80, with a volume of 76,045 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$90.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03.

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; everyday health; and eye health.

