Bitradio (BRO) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $130,887.00 and $1,284.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00019020 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,725,581 coins and its circulating supply is 7,725,577 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

