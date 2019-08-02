Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $148.54 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and $327.55 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $148.54 or 0.01415572 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDAX, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00267013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00112364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000528 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsquare, Bitfinex, Binance, OTCBTC, CoinBene, WazirX, Bitrue, Cobinhood, OKEx, Kucoin, Bitkub, FCoin, Korbit, Coinbit, HitBTC, BX Thailand, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Huobi, DragonEX, Hotbit, Bithumb, YoBit, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Bitbns, Koinex, Kraken, MBAex, Upbit, SouthXchange, Indodax, Bibox, CoinZest, ZB.COM, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, Coinsuper and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

