Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Hits $1.81 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.81 million and $1,686.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033849 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004321 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.