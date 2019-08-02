BioTime (BTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million.

NYSEAMERICAN BTX opened at $1.07 on Friday. BioTime has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

BTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioTime and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BioTime in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

In other news, major shareholder Biotime Inc sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,424,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,848,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

