Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $310.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.00 and traded as low as $328.97. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $328.97, with a volume of 224 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.76. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $553.98 million for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 24.84%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

