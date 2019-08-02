BidaskClub Upgrades Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) to “Sell”

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MCBC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

MCBC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,418. The company has a market capitalization of $350.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 617.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 15,013.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.