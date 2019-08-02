BidaskClub Upgrades HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Longbow Research raised HD Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on HD Supply from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

HDS traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,015. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.95.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,759,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,345,000 after purchasing an additional 639,764 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

