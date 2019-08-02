BidaskClub Downgrades Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Buy

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of SNPS traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.41. 30,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,279. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.41 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 156,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $18,287,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 189,894 shares in the company, valued at $22,246,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,180 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,559. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

