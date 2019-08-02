BidaskClub Downgrades Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Hold

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NDAQ. ValuEngine upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.73. 26,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,467. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $175,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $530,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,211 shares of company stock worth $3,454,592. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $66,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,562.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 301.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

