BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BGC Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. 62,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.37. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 283,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,373,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 100,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 68,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 14,301.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 473,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,901,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 958,904 shares in the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

