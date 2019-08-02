Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $249.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.35 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of BYND traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $177.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.03. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 214.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond J. Lane bought 29,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $736,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,571,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,125,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

