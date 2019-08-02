Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

