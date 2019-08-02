Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.
NYSE BERY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Berry Global Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
