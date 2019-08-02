Berenberg Bank Trims Croda International (LON:CRDA) Target Price to GBX 5,100

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target (down previously from GBX 4,800 ($62.72)) on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,850 ($76.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price target (down previously from GBX 5,500 ($71.87)) on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,900.50 ($64.03).

CRDA opened at GBX 4,706 ($61.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,973.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 4,499.12 ($58.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,460 ($71.34).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 39.50 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy purchased 426 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,668 ($61.00) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.68 ($25,984.16). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 432 shares of company stock worth $2,018,100.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

