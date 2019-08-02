Benchmark Reiterates $60.00 Price Target for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) has been given a $60.00 price objective by analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HURN. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

HURN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.48. 98,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,533. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $865,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,352,749.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,389.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.