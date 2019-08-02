Belden (NYSE:BDC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Belden had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $637.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BDC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.35. 3,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,545. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

In other Belden news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,058.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,537,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,882,000 after purchasing an additional 338,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after purchasing an additional 177,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 512,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 338,236 shares in the last quarter.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

