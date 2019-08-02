Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:BELFB traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $11.42. 148,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bel Fuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 506.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

