Beetle Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.88 Million (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $18.94 and $24.43. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $1.88 million and $56,524.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000461 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 194,775,709 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $24.68, $20.33, $10.39, $50.98 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.