BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,483,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.16% of BCE worth $67,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 1,052.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 23.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $46.36. 10,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,463. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

