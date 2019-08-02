BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

BBX Capital stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 154,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,461. BBX Capital has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). BBX Capital had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $221.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.85 million. Equities analysts expect that BBX Capital will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBX Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BBX Capital during the first quarter valued at $393,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in BBX Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,330,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 82,695 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BBX Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 106,023 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in BBX Capital during the first quarter valued at $337,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

