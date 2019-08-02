Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.99. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 1,837,118 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTE. GMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -3.22.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$453.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

