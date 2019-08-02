Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

BTE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 24,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,626. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $868.49 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,940,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 681,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,063,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 192,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $13,729,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 220.6% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 65,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

