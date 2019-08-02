Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.50 ($88.95).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

ETR BMW traded down €2.84 ($3.30) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €64.65 ($75.17). The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €65.86. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a twelve month high of €86.74 ($100.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.