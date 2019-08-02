BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives House Stock Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of BVC stock remained flat at $GBX 43 ($0.56) during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.89. The stock has a market cap of $188.84 million and a PE ratio of 430.00. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 31.40 ($0.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of metropolitan area networks; and bio-medical products. The company's Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems worldwide.

