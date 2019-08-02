Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.59

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 7901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

Several analysts recently commented on B shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

In related news, Director Gary G. Benanav sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $698,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $51,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $861,100. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Barnes Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 767.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 575.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

