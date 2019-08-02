Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Barnes Group's second-quarter 2019 earnings and revenues both missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%. The company believes that continued strength in its OEM and aftermarket businesses, driven by solid demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul, and spare parts will boost revenues in the quarters ahead. The company also expects its strategic business acquisitions to prove beneficial. For 2019, Barnes Group anticipates revenue growth of 3-4%. The company's focus on rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share repurchases will work in its favor. However, over the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry. Also, rising costs of sales remain a concern for near-term margins. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations. Further, adverse foreign exchange impact is a persistent concern.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on B. SunTrust Banks lowered Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.

B traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 181,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $51,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $861,100. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,613,000 after acquiring an additional 427,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 536,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

