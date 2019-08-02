Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 220 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 210.86 ($2.76).

Shares of LON BARC traded down GBX 2.72 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 153.16 ($2.00). 143,615,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 197.50 ($2.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Crawford S. Gillies acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £47,400 ($61,936.50).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

