Barclays Analysts Give Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) a $16.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 target price on Garrett Motion and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Shares of GTX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.20.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Garrett Motion by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.