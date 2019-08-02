Barclays Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,870 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.57) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DGE. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,860 ($37.37) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,355.36 ($43.84).

DGE opened at GBX 3,503.50 ($45.78) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,402.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a one year high of GBX 3,500.50 ($45.74).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,285 ($42.92) per share, for a total transaction of £985,500 ($1,287,730.30). Insiders purchased 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $98,593,479 over the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

