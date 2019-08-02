Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Earns Buy Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

“We maintain our Overweight rating. KEY EPS Beat; Increasing EPS Forecast. BSVN reported 2Q19 EPS of $0.50, compared to consensus forecast of $0.45. The EPS beat was driven by reported NII of $10.6 (+$0.02 relatively to Street) and lower LLP expense (+$0.03). PPNR of $6.8 million was modestly above consensus forecast of $6.6 million. Excluding loan fees (which can be lumpy), the PPNR would have been $5.4 million, in line with our forecast of $5.4 million. We are increasing our 2019 EPS estimate from $1.87 to $1.94 and increasing our 2020 EPS estimate of $1.90 to $1.97. Excellent Loan Growth.”,” Stephens’ analyst commented.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of BSVN opened at $18.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.49 million and a PE ratio of 7.62. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Bank7 had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank7 by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.