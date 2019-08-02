Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Redfin stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,056. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $88,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,418.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $391,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,490,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,571,000 after buying an additional 417,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,747,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,229,000 after buying an additional 63,333 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Redfin by 57.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after buying an additional 364,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after buying an additional 58,302 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 13.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 677,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after buying an additional 82,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

