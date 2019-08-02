Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Radin Capital Partners Inc.

Radin Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 10.8% of Radin Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Radin Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 167.2% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,312,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,155,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $274.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.02.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.