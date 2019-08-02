BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get BALFOUR BEATTY/S alerts:

BALFOUR BEATTY/S stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 9,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.82. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BALFOUR BEATTY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BALFOUR BEATTY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.